Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus

Four people are being treated in hospital, including a man with critical injuries, after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus.

Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle in the intersection, and a stopped OC Transpo bus.

Two people were trapped in a vehicle following the collision.

Firefighters were able to free the two individuals, and transfer them to the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV Morning Live an adult man in the vehicle was transported to hospital in critical condition. Another adult in the vehicle was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Three people on the OC Transpo bus were hurt. Two of the passengers were taken to hospital.

Ottawa police say the investigation is continuing.