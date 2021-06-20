Four people in hospital after single vehicle rollover in Powassan

Four people were transferred to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 11 in Powassan Sunday afternoon.

OPP say that one passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries, with the others receiving minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the crash shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The Powassan Fire Department was also on scene to help remove the people from the vehicle.

Highway 11 remains open to one lane while the investigation continues.