Four people in hospital with critical injuries following overnight shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating an overnight shooting south of Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood that left four men with critical injuries.

It occurred outside on Sherbourne Street, just north of Dundas Street, at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Insp. Keri Fernandes said officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, while the other two were in serious condition.

In an update Saturday afternoon, police said three male victims remain in life-threatening condition. The fourth victim's injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown, but Fernandes said police are looking for "multiple" suspects.

"We're very early on in the investigation, and we can't determine right now how many shooters, but we know that there's more than one person involved," she said.

"We don't have descriptions to provide at all, so we are really appealing to the public for any video or witness statements that they have," Fernandes added.

When asked if there was an exchange of gunfire, the inspector said it was too early in the investigation to know what exactly transpired.

"We have numerous officers out canvassing the area, both for witness statements, because with some fairly dense populated area, and surveillance cameras from businesses," Fernandes said.

A resident in the area told CP24 the shooting was preceded by a physical fight on Friday afternoon. Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said crime in the Dundas and Sherbourne area has picked up recently, calling Saturday morning's shooting "inevitable."