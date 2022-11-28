Four people in van with gun attempt robbery in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect vehicle after they say four people in a van with a gun tried to rob someone in Cambridge.

According to a Monday news release, a person was walking in the area of Southwood Drive and Wedgewood Drives around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a four people in a vehicle pulled up, one took out a gun, and demanded personal property.

The person walking allegedly fled the area on foot and had no personal property taken.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s Toyota van with a loud engine and a dark blue or black colour.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.