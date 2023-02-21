Four people, including child, rescued from burning Overbrook apartment building

Four people, including a child, were rescued from a burning building after a major blaze broke out in the Overbrook neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started on the top floor of a four-storey, 32-unit apartment building on Presland Road at around 5:20 p.m. The blaze quickly went from a two-alarm fire to a three-alarm fire as crews called in additional firefighters to help deal with the powerful flames.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Presland RD on Overbook. @OttFire firefighters have rescued some occupants over ground ladders from balconies. Full interior searches & evacuation underway. #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/DjjosW0GjR

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio says firefighters entered the building twice and had to evacuate the building twice because of unsafe conditions. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the four-storey building and within an apartment on the top floor.

As many as six people have been reported hurt, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. There are no reports of fatalities.

The building was evacuated and a search turned up no other people inside. OC Transpo buses are nearby to offer temporary shelter.

DeFazio said approximately 60 people have forced out of their homes as crews deal with the fire.

The Presland RD fire is now a 3rd Alarm. All searches are complete and negative. The fire has extended inpto the roof area and @OttFire crews are operating on the top floor. #ottnews #Ottcity pic.twitter.com/k6oTAhkY7i

For safety reasons, Hydro Ottawa cut power to the area, affecting approximately 2,100 customers. Power started being restored to some customers around 8:30 p.m.

The fire was declared under control just before 9 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene well into the evening hours.

A fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine what caused the fire.