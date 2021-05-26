Four people injured in Hamilton car crash

Four people, including one child, have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Authorities said they were called to King Street and Centennial Parkway around 5:30 p.m. following the two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics said a man was taken without vital signs to a trauma centre for treatment. A 46-year-old woman, travelling in the same car as the man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old woman in another vehicle, along with her daughter, were also taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.