A three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Mono sent four people to the hospital, one with life-altering injuries.

Dufferin OPP says one person was airlifted by ORNGE to a Toronto area trauma centre, while three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and forced the closure of Highway 10 for several hours.

The OPP says there have been fatal accidents in the past week in the same area as Wednesday's crash.

They ask anyone who witnessed the collision on Highway 10 between Mono Centre Road and Sideroad 20 to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.