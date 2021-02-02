The four people killed in a massive house fire in Toronto last week have been identified by friends and neighbours. Victoria launches new emergency alert system Subscribers to the City of Victoria's emergency notification system must now download an app called Alertable to continue receiving emergency notifications from the city. Neighbours reportedly scare off package thieves in Guelph Guelph police are looking for two people they say were trying to steal packages from porches before neighbours intervened. Bank employee, Guelph police help stop fraud over phone A person has been saved $5,000 after Guelph police and a bank employee worked together to prevent a case of fraud.