Four people rescued after falling off a paddleboard in the Ottawa River
Ottawa firefighters helped four people get safely back to shore after they fell off a paddleboard in the Ottawa River and travelled through the Deschenes Rapids in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call from someone at Britannia Beach at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday, reporting four people had fallen off a paddleboard and were going through the Deschenes Rapids.
Ottawa fire says that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the four people had gone through the rapids and were hanging on to the paddleboard for support.
Crews were able to locate the four people and helped bring them back to shore safely.
There are no reports of injuries.
It was the second call for a paddle boarder in distress at the Deschenes Rapids.
Just after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a paddle boarder in distress in the Ottawa River.
Upon arrival, the water rescue team began a grid search, and with the assistance of firefighters on the scene were able to get a visual on the person in question.
A passing boat picked up the paddle boarder and brought them back to shore.
