Four people seriously hurt in Ottawa Centretown balcony collapse

Four people suffered serious injuries when an apartment balcony collapsed in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Halloween night.

Emergency crews responded to a three-storey apartment building on Frank Street, between Elgin Street and Metcalfe Street, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire says the second floor balcony collapsed while multiple people were standing on it.

"Upon arrival, firefighters worked to secure the scene and fall hazards," said Ottawa fire in a media release.

Paramedics assessed six people on the scene.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa four people, all in their 20s, were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Photos showed the left side of the second floor balcony hanging from the building after the collapse, while the first floor balcony was no longer attached to the building. The collapsed balcony was removed from the building shortly before 11 p.m.

Firefighters remained on the scene late Sunday evening.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Post incident images from the balcony collapse on Frank ST. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/BTFrbz9Bmx

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.