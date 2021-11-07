Six people taken to hospital after house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Six people have been transported to hospital following a house fire in Brampton, Ont. late Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Longevity Road and Lyle Way, near Mississauga Road, around 10:45 a.m.

Peel police say the fire was in a basement apartment, and that neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to put out the flames.

"Crews did make quick entry and were able to suppress the fire very quickly," Brampton Fire Services Chief Bill Boyes said at the scene. "Tthere was some smoke extension throughout the house."

Paramedics initially said that nine people were assessed at the scene and seven people were taken to hospital but Brampton's fire chief later confirmed that only six were taken to hospital, including one person who sustained life-threatening injuries and another victim who was seriously injured.

"It is a very serious fire," Boyles said. "We are hoping for the best for those patients."

Boyles added that the basement is not habitable and that the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The fire marshal will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

UPDATE:

- Fire was in the basement apartment

- Fire is now extinguished

- Fire Marshall will be conducting their investigation into the cause