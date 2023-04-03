iHeartRadio

Four people taken to hospital after Sarnia crash


A vehicle is seen on its roof in the area of Colborne Road and Indian Road in Sarnia on April 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

Four people were taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Sarnia.

Police have not said how the crash happened but told CTV News injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Road closures were in effect while Bluewater power fixed a snapped hydro pole.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and a vehicle could be seen on its roof with the nearby pole snapped.

