Ottawa police are investigating a downtown stabbing that sent four people to hospital Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. at the Salvation Army Booth Centre at George and Cumberland streets.

Paramedics say a 30-year-old man was in critical condition suffering from a 'penetrating trauma' to his chest and an arm.

Two other men, ages 59 and 60, suffered stab wounds to their stomachs and were in stable condition Friday morning, paramedics said. A 47-year-old woman suffered a stab wound in her back and was also in stable condition.

Police confirm one person is in custody.

Wednesday evening, officers were seen going inside the Salvation Army as part of the investigation. There is also police tape surrounding the front of the building.

Police were at the scene starting around 9:15 p.m. An image captured by a viewer shows at least eight emergency vehicles, including an ambulance.

A statement from the Salvation Army says Ottawa Police were called as an incident was unfolding at the Ottawa Booth Centre location.

"Our team is actively assisting Ottawa Police Services with the ongoing response and investigation... Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," the statement said.