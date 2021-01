Four people are unaccounted for after a home burned to the ground Sunday night southwest of Kemptville.

The fire at the log cabin on Stone Road near Oxford Mills broke out around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and collapsed quickly.

North Grenville OPP said four people remained unaccounted for Monday morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

The @ONFireMarshal has dispatched 2 investigators, an EPRU specialist and a supervisor to assist @OPP_ER and Oxford Mills Fire with this tragic occurrence. Any information, contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 https://t.co/ImSsTUO7VN

— Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) January 11, 2021