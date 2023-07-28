Four pitchers shut down Fort McMurray as Okotoks Dawgs defeat Giants 8-5

A quartet of Okotoks pitchers struck out 11 Giants Thursday night as the Dawgs overcame a rainy night to defeat Fort McMurray 8-5.

Gavin Wuschke threw five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, and striking out four. A trio of relievers followed, shutting down the Giants.

Nash Crowell homered and drove in three runs for the Dawgs. Cole Cramer, Noah Geekie and Ricky Sanchez all drove in runs for the Dawgs.

Overall, the Dawgs had nine hits, moving their record to 36-12. They're in first place, two games up on the Sylvan Lake Gulls with eight games to go in the regular season.

The series continues Friday night against Fort Mac, before concluding Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

