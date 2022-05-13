Four places to cool off during the May heat wave in Ottawa and Gatineau

Record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for a third straight day, as the May heat wave continues to grip Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa has seen the warmest daily temperatures for May 11 and May 12 in over 100 years on both Wednesday and Thursday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at places to cool off during the heat wave.

OTTAWA SPLASH PADS

The city of Ottawa is turning on the taps at splash pads across the capital.

All splash pads are not scheduled to be open until May 21, but some splash pads may already be open.

Coun. Tim Tierney tweeted on Thursday that the splash pad at Loyola was open on Thursday.

"Thank you city, we're starting early!"

For a full list of splash pads in Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#splash-pads-summer-only.

Water games in Gatineau

The city of Gatineau says 35 of its water games are open in Gatineau.

"With the hot weather announced for the next few days, our teams were able to anticipate their annual logistics and put into operation 35 of the 42 water games in Gatineau," the city said.

For more information, visit gatineau.ca.

Ottawa beaches

The city of Ottawa's public beaches at Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island are open to the public, but lifeguards are not on duty.

Lifeguards will not start working at public beaches until June 18.

The city says washrooms at the beaches will be open for the season starting May 21.

Just a reminder, Westboro beach is closed this summer due to a redevelopment project.

Greenspaces

Parks and multi-purpose trails are open across Ottawa and Gatineau. Ottawa Public Health recommends cooling off in the shade or at a park or greenspace.

Gatineau Park is also open for visitors.