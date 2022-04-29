Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident

Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to an incident at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at Point Frederick on the RMC campus.

The Department of National Defence confirmed Friday afternoon that four RMC cadets died in the incident.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time,” DND said in a statement.

Emergency vehicles were still at Point Frederick on Friday afternoon. CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted officials placing a body on a stretcher into a van as military police watched.

DND said earlier Friday there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” DND said in a statement to CTV News.

“This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

The fatal accident comes at the end of the winter term at Royal Military College. According to the RMC website, the final day of the winter term is April 30.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson released a statement on the deaths of the four cadets at RMC.

“As a member of the RMC community I am absolutely heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of 4 officer cadets early this morning,” Paterson said on Twitter.

“As Mayor of Kingston I want to express my sincere condolences to their families, friends & everyone at RMC. We stand with you & offer our full support.”

Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen said, “My thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the RMC cadets. I pray for all of those who were affected by this tragedy.”

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole tweeted, “Terribly sad news from the Royal Military College where exceptional young Canadians go to serve. My heartfelt condolences to their families & the RMC family.”

Point Frederick is a peninsula where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.