Four schools to become one in Forest, Ont.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) is being given more than $4.6-million towards a new school in Forest, Ont.

The funding from the province is going towards purchasing land for the JK-12 school.

The school will be located on a site directly west of the Shores Recreation Centre in Forest and is part of an ongoing plan to consolidate four schools into one.

“This is an exciting step forward in the process of consolidating students from Aberarder Central School, Bosanquet Central School, Kinnwood Central School and North Lambton Secondary School,” said LKDSB Chair Randy Campbell.

The new school was approved back in 2017 with the hopes of finding a site by 2020.

The new facility will have enough spaces for 1,024 students, 2 early care rooms, and 24 additional childcare spaces.