Four sent to hospital following single-vehicle rollover: P.E.I. RCMP

Four individuals have been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Margate, Prince Edward Island.

Around 3:50 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 6. The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll into a power pole.

According to police, three adults and a teenager have been transported to hospital with what seem to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused a power outage for some Margate, P.E.I. residents however, power has since been restored.

The investigation is ongoing.