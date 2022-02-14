Four serious snowmobile crashes over the weekend prompt safety reminders

Authorities are sharing snowmobile safety messages after a string of dangerous incidents over the weekend, two of which involved Waterloo Region residents.

On Saturday Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to a collision which injured an 11-year-old girl in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road.

“At approximately 2:35 p.m. WRPS and emergency services responded to a private residence in Wellesley Township in regards to a snowmobile accident involving a small child,” WRPS Traffic Services Unit Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths said.

Police said the girl was being towed on an inner tube behind a snowmobile when the tube left the pathway and hit a tree.

The girl was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the 56-year-old man driving the snowmobile was not injured.

Police would not confirm if the child was wearing a helmet at the time.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing the evidence we have gathered to determine whether or not there are applicable charges and whether or not the investigation will take a different approach,” Griffiths said.

NEW HAMBURG MAN SUSTAINS LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, OPP said the driver of a snowmobile in Muskoka Lakes Township left the roadway and hit a tree, ejecting him from the sled. The 31-year-old man from New Hamburg was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

OPP said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which occurred just past midnight. A collision reconstruction team attended the scene.

AIR AMBULANCE RESPONDS TO CRASH IN EASTERN ONTARIO

Sunday afternoon, Russell County OPP responded to a call in eastern Ontario where the passenger of a snowmobile was transported to hospital by ORNGE air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle collision in a field.

The driver suffered minor injuries. OPP are reminding off-road vehicle users, “Many factors can severely limit your ability to see properly, including snow dust, white-outs, heavy snow or freezing rain, sun glare, flat light or fog; fogging or icing of visor and/or eye glasses, and darkness or over-riding your headlights.”

DRIVERS FALLS THROUGH ICE IN LEAMINGTON

A fourth incident took place Sunday evening in Leamington, in southwestern Ontario. OPP responded to a call that two snowmobilers had gone through the ice at Hillman Marsh near East Beach Road. Police said one driver was able to make it to shore safety. The other was rescued by Leamington Fire Services and Kingsville Fire and Rescue-Ice Rescue Units.

According to Leamington OPP, “Two males were issued Roadside Screening Device demands and one party was issued a three-day licence suspension.”

TIPS TO STAY SAFE ON THE TRAILS

Vice-President of the Elora Fergus Belwood Snowmobile Club, John Osborne said many new riders have recently picked up the sport. He hopes all riders keep basic safety in mind.

He offered these tips for snowmobile safety: