Woman facing charges after Amber Alert and Ottawa warns of limited vaccine supply: Top five stories this week

Ottawa police investigate a rash of shootings, the city warns of limited COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability and three of Ontario's worst roads are in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week.

A 70-year-old woman is facing charges after Ottawa police say an 11-month-old baby was taken in Ottawa's west end.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning after the baby disappeared from the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road. Police say the mother, who was visiting Ottawa from Nunavut, reported to police that another woman had taken the child.

Police say officers located a potential witness on Friday morning, which led them to an apartment on Pinecrest Road where the baby was crying.

The suspect is facing four charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the suspect is unknown to the mother and child.

Ottawa police said this week a rash of shootings that killed four people and injured two in the span of five days were not connected.

Between May 26 and 30, police responded to four shootings in the Gloucester, Alta Vista, Pineview and Nepean areas.

“The crimes that happened over the weekend, at this point, there is no known connection between them. There is a commonality between them to drugs but we cannot draw a nexus at this point to gangs," said Police Chief Peter Sloly on Monday.

Police announced plans this week for a "major operation plan" to tackle a surge in violent crime.

"We are going to be identifying the most high-risk offenders...we’re going to be identifying those places where the offenders are engaging in illegal activity," Sloly said.

An Ottawa man is facing charges after allegedly beating a car dealership employee with a baseball bat because he was unsatisfied with the car he bought.

The man purchased the vehicle from a dealership in the west end a few weeks ago.

Ottawa police say the man returned to the dealership on Monday morning, wearing a ski mask and holding a baseball bat. In a media release, police said the man made threats and struck an employee with the bat.

The employee was seriously injured and escaped to call police.

John Walsh, 35, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and robbery/assault with intent to steal.

The city of Ottawa warns COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be available for all residents looking to shorten the wait time for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government has announced that due to an increasing supply of vaccines, the following groups can book an accelerated second dose appointment through the provincial booking system starting Monday at 8 a.m.

Individuals turning age 70 and over in 2021

Individuals who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18.

In a statement Friday evening, the city said there are "currently limited appointments" available at community clinics in June for the shortened interval due to limited vaccine supply.

More than 150,000 appointments are booked at Ottawa clinics until the end of June. The city is also using doses for pop-up clinics in priority neighbourhoods and providing second doses to high priority healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, Ottawa residents could not book appointments at Ottawa clinics for three days due to a glitch with the provincial booking system. The issue was resolved on Thursday.

Three Ottawa roads are among the 10 worst in the province for drivers, according to a new poll.

Motorists voted Carling Avenue, Hunt Club Road and Innes Road among the Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario in the annual CAA poll.

Carling Avenue was voted the second-worst road in Ontario, Hunt Club Road is sixth, and Innes Road in eighth.

Victoria Road in Prince Edward County was voted the worst road in Ontario in 2021, with voters citing potholes and crumbling pavement as the main concern for the road.

The CAA Worst Road Campaign is designed to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand why roadway improvements are important.