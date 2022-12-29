Four south-end break-ins possibly related, say Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating four south-end commercial break and enters which they believe could be related.

Police were called to a business near Scottsdale Drive and Cole Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said they found the glass door smashed. Nothing appeared to be missing, but damage is estimated at $2,200.

Surveillance footage showed a male wearing a balaclava and gloves arriving in a black van or SUV before smashing the door with a rock and then kicking it. According to a news release, he entered the business but left without taking anything.

A short time later, officers were called to a business on Stone Road West near Edinburgh Road South. Staff arrived to find a glass door smashed and a rock inside the business. The office was “ransacked” but nothing appeared to be missing, police said. Damage is estimated at more than $3,000.

While officers were still investigating that incident, an alarm company reported a possible break and enter at a business on Clair Road East. Officers arrived to find the glass door had been smashed with a rock. Police said a cash register containing a small amount of cash was stolen.

Around two hours later, a passerby called police to report a glass door smashed at another business on Stone Road West. Officers arrived to find the exterior door and a secondary window both smashed and a rock inside. Police said a cash register appeared to be missing.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Guelph police.