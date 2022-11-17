Four southwestern Ontario cities named to list of best in Canada

A list of the best small cities in Canada has placed four southwestern Ontario municipalities in the top 10.

Resonance Consultancy, the marketing consultancy based in B.C. that created the ranking, put Niagara Falls in the number four spot. Waterloo claimed the number five spot. Burlington ranked seventh and Guelph came in eighth.

Resonance Consultancy says it analyzed factors including weather, safety, arts and culture, immigration, nightlife, outdoor spaces and employment rates, along with online reviews and recommendations about the city.

NIAGARA FALLS

The tourist destination delivers “a waterfall of cultural and civic investment,” according to the list’s authors. It also received high points for the number of family-friendly activities, theatres, sights and landmarks.

Resonance Consultancy also points to upcoming projects, like the Niagara Falls Cultural Hub and Market, as elements which will further enhance the cultural scene.

WATERLOO

Coming in at number five, the list calls Waterloo “Canada’s Silicon Valley” and notes that more than 1,000 companies have been founded by University of Waterloo grads.

“Every country claims to have its own Silicon Valley, but when it comes to Canada, Waterloo walks the talk. The region—and more specifically the innovation rocket-launcher that is the University of Waterloo—has produced dozens of globally dominant companies, including BlackBerry and OpenText,” the list says.

The annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest also receives a shout-out, as do the region’s greenspaces and LRT.

BURLINGTON

“Few spots in Canada can top the serenity of Burlington,” the list says, highlighting the community’s low crime rate and abundant greenspace.

Its Royal Botanical Gardens and relatively mild climate also factor into the high ranking, according to the list’s authors.

Easy connections to Toronto, thanks to multiple GO Transit stations, are another plus.

GUELPH

Guelph is “historic, smart and increasingly coveted,” the list says.

The University of Guelph attracts top young talent, who are increasingly choosing to settle down in the community, making the city one of the most highly-educated on the list.

It also highlights the Royal City’s distinct identity and sense of indie and DIY that “pervades everything from the booming craft beer scene to the United Nations of independent eateries and local festivals.”

Guelph ranks particularly high for Instagram hashtags, which the list's authors say is no surprise thanks to the “aesthetic magic” of the Speed and Eramosa rivers and historic downtown architecture.