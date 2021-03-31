Four suspects arrested for attempted murder in North Bay shooting incident

Four people have been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in North Bay sent two people to hospital last week.

North Bay police were called to the 600-block of Morin Street around 3 a.m. March 22 after a report of gunshots in the residential neighbourhood.

In a news release Wednesday morning, North Bay Police Service said following an extensive investigation, several suspects from three different cities were identified and located.

A 30-year-old North Bay woman was arrested the day after the shooting and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said they identified the vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting and enlisted the help of Ottawa Police Service, who found and arrested two people and seized a gun that is believed to have also been used.

As a result, a 23-year-old and 36-year-old men from Ottawa were arrested on March 26 and also charged with attempted murder using a firearm, as well as a list of various firearms offences.

Finally, on March 29, A 27-year-old woman from Halifax, N.S. was arrested by Greater Sudbury Police Service and also charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

All four of the accused remain in custody pending bail hearings.

Police said there is no concern for public safety in connection to the shooting.

It is unclear whether the victims and the accused knew each other.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.