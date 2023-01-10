Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man

Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.

It is Windsor’s first homicide of 2023.

“We are obviously not impressed with murders at all,” said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson. “But when they do come in, we are happy that when we can get to them as soon as possible, start the investigation and make somebody accountable.”

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing on Monday, Jan. 9 around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 39-year-old man with severe life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe the attack was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A 47-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. A short time later, officers located and arrested a 51-year-old male suspect in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue and a 30-year-old female suspect in the 400 block of Church Street. The fourth suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested earlier this morning in the 400 block of Church Street.

“All the officers involved in this case did their due diligence in finding out who were the suspects in this case and locating them very, very quickly,” Jackson said.

“Our investigators have been working through the night all night on this and the investigation continues.

We also look for any video surveillance, anybody who could be potential witnesses. We have to do our due diligence to make sure we got all the evidence and cover all bases.”

Police say all four individuals will be arraigned on first-degree murder charges later Tuesday.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino told CTV News he wants to bring city stakeholders together to put preventative plans into action, saying crime isn’t just a downtown problem.

“Kudos to Windsor police,” Agostino said. “Within hours they captured the suspect and it was an isolated event but that doesn't matter. You know, these are the things we don't want to see downtown. We don't want to see it anywhere in the city. It's not a downtown event. This is a City of Windsor issue.”

Agostino continued, “I believe that there's an eagerness by council, by the mayor's office, to solve some issues down here and I'm more than willing to put in the work to get that job done.”

Agostino suggested more lights and high-definition security cameras be added to the core as ways to enhance downtown safety. “I think that the discussions and the solutions are already there. I think they've been discussed for years.”

“We're going get a team of people together,” he said. “And it's not just about sitting at the table. It's about getting things done. I think the time of sitting at the table and discussing ideas has passed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.