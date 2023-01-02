Four suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York robbery
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a violent, armed robbery and stabbing in North York.
The incident happened in the York University Heights area, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.
Toronto police, in a tweet posted at 12:22 a.m. on Monday, initally said the incident was a carjacking, however are now saying that it was a robbery.
They said a gun was involved and a person was stabbed.
The victim’s vehicle was also stolen, said police.
Paramedics transported one patient to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
CARJACKING:
Keele St & Finch Ave W
- reports of a carjacking
- police o/s
- confirmed carjacking
- 4 suspects, firearm involved
- victim stabbed
- vehicle stolen
- @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/serious, non-life threatening injuries
- ongoing investigation#GO6955
^al
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
