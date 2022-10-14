iHeartRadio

Police investigating after reports of four SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood


A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.

Police say on Oct. 13 at around 6 a.m., they received several reports of stolen vehicles in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive. The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs and were stolen from driveways in the area.

Four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

WRPS encourages people to consider taking the following measures to help to prevent these thefts:

  • Block the access to the onboard diagnostic port to prevent thieves from reprograming the vehicle's key fob
  • Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft
  • When not in use, place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals
  • Consider equipping your vehicle with an aftermarket GPS tracker
  • Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle or unattended
