Four teens arrested after several vehicles broken into in LaSalle

LaSalle police are reminding residents to lock their cars after four teens were arrested in connection with a spree of thefts from parked vehicles.

LaSalle police received a report around 2 a.m. Tuesday of four people entering vehicles in the area of Grondin and Carnegie.

When police arrived they found several items and pieces of ID scattered around the neighbourhood and determined the items had been stolen from nearby vehicles. A little while later, officers found the four young men, two 18-year-old and two youths, and placed them under arrest.

Several articles of stolen property and identification belonging to different people were recovered.

The four accused were charged with:

Theft Under $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

Trespassing at Night

Breach of Recognizance

Failure to Comply with an Undertaking

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

One of the adult males also had a warrant for their arrest stemming from a previous criminal offence.

LaSalle police say they’ve received seven similar reports in the area. Anyone who discovered their car had been entered overnight is asked to call LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 to file a report. Several items were recovered that include multiple pairs of sunglasses.

“One measure that we can all take to make it harder for thieves is to lock our vehicles at all times and not leave anything of value within,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.