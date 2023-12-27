Four teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged four teenagers and is still searching for two others following a crime spree last month that involved a homicide.

The investigation began on Nov. 11 when Peter Filip, 27, was killed in a stabbing in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.

Police said that around 2 a.m., Filip was standing outside a vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street when he was confronted by a group of males. According to police, the group assaulted the victim, with the attack escalating into a fatal stabbing. Officers allege that one of the suspects took out a gun, which he used to hit the victim during the attack.

While running from the scene of the homicide, four of the suspects approached three male youths, aged 14 to 16, in the area of Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street.

Police allege the suspects assaulted the three teenagers and robbed them of their clothes while brandishing a gun. The suspects then ran from the scene.

One of the three youth victims went to the hospital where he was treated for an upper-body injury.

Following the second incident, the four suspects went to the area of Salter Street and Burrows Avenue and asked for a ride from an unsuspecting driver.

Police said the suspects got into the 28-year-old man’s car, took out a knife, and then attacked him. Officers allege that during the assault, one of the suspects tried to shoot the victim, but the gun misfired.

Police said the suspects tried to steal the car; however, the victim was able to disarm one of the suspects and take control of his car. The 28-year-old man went to police headquarters for help. He sustained an upper-body injury but didn’t require medical attention.

The WPS investigated and identified six male teenagers believed to be involved in the incidents.

Between Dec. 11 and 20, officers arrested two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. They have been charged with manslaughter and were taken into custody. Police are still searching for a 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male.

The suspects have also been linked to the subsequent attacks and robberies. Additional charges are expected.

Police are not releasing the names of the accused as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act’s privacy policy.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.