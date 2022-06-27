Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted

Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday following their alleged involvement after a London police officer was assaulted over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), on June 24 at approximately 11:55 p.m., a London police officer was approached by a citizen in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and North Centre Road.

Police said the citizen informed the officer of a nearby disturbance and shortly after, the officer was informed by additional bystanders that the same individuals reportedly were in possession of weapons.

The bystanders pointed out to the suspects to the officer, who then approached them on foot.

According to police, one of the males allegedly involved in the disturbance was carrying a satchel with an object protruding from the side. When the officer asked the individual to remove his hands from the satchel, the individual refused.

The officer then placed the male individual under arrest, but during the course of the arrest multiple youths attempted to intervene and additional officers were called to the scene.

Police said a female individual attempted to take the satchel and then allegedly assaulted the arresting officer.

While arresting the female individual, the officer was kicked. Additional youths moved towards the officer, and police said the youths obstructed police and yelled obscenities.

Additional officers then responded to the scene and arrested the youths.

According to police, a search yielded two knives and a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year old male has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance

Fail to comply with undertaking

Possession of a weapon

In addition, a 15-year-old female has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of obstruct peace officer

Assault a peace officer

Police add that a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

The four youths can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the accused have upcoming court dates.