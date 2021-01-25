A game of pond hockey went wrong for four teens in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say the four youth went to the pond at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex to get a little exercise and play some hockey on Sunday just after 2 p.m.

Shortly after getting out onto the ice, the ice broke and all four teens fell into the water.

“They were all able to quickly escape the frigid water, however one had submerged under the water for a moment,” said a statement from police. “A parent of one of the teens was on scene at the pond to supervise and quickly called 911 when they observed the four fall through the ice.”

Police say the teens all made it to safety and paramedics assessed the teens for any injuries and hypothermia.

One teen who had been submerged was transported to hospital for further assessment. Parents were contacted to attend the pond to pick up the other three teens.

Police are recommending that everyone stay off unsafe frozen bodies of water.

The pond at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex is now closed for all activities.

“While it has been cold recently, it has not been cold enough or for long enough to trust that any ice is safe over any body of water for any activity,” say police. “The ice is still thin, especially over bodies of water with a current.”

Police say going out onto unsafe ice not only puts you at risk but it also puts the lives of any potential rescuers or first responders at risk as well. Residents are warned to never venture out onto the ice alone and always tell someone where you are going before heading out.

.@LasallefireON & @LaSallePoliceON Crews are on scene at 2121 Laurier Pky / Vollmer Centre. For a equipment retrieval after 2 males went through the ice. Both have been transported for assessment. pic.twitter.com/gaiD1lkzdQ