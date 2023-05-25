Four trucks pulled off Kingston, Ont. roads during safety blitz

A safety blitz in the Kingston area on Thursday pulled several heavy trucks off the road with some major problems.

The one-day inspection blitz was conducted in partnership between the Ministry of Transportation, Kingston Police, and Ontario Provincial Police, checking everything from brakes to engines and driver documentation on large commercial trucks.

Ministry of Transportation officer Tyler Monroe says it is important not to overlook them.

"The hub, the condition of the hub, because we don’t want one of these wheels coming off."

During the inspections, he checks every part of a truck, having seen a lot of issues in his two years on the job.

"I’ve seen quite a few things; I mean I’ve put vehicles out of service for drivers being suspended, frame members, brakes that have needed adjustment," he explains.

Sgt. Steve Koopman with Kingston Police says Ministry of Transportation numbers show that 25 per cent of commercial vehicles inspected this year across the province have been pulled off the road.

He says of the 1,500 vehicles searched, more than 400 were found non-compliant. The most common issues included issues with brakes, lighting, and suspension issues.

"It does show that there is the need for police and other agencies to continue proactive enforcement," Koopman said.

He says that can have major implications for trucks travelling through the city.

"If we have a major defect like brakes in a larger vehicle like this and it collides with another vehicle, a business, a residence, that could have some major ramifications that could lead to serious bodily harm."

Acting Staff Sgt. Jamie Davis, with the Ontario Provincial Police Frontenac Detachment, says its an issue on Highway 401 as well.

"We’ve seen major injuries and fatalities, and it’s part of our big four factors that causes collisions and fatalities,” Davis says.

Koopman says of the 22 vehicles inspected in Kingston on Thursday, four were pulled from the road, and 10 charges were laid. That’s 18 per cent of the trucks inspected.

Davis says both drivers and companies can face charges, and with thousands of trucks travelling the 401 its important truck drivers and companies understand safety rules.

“It’s absolutely critical that these inspection processes be completed prior to getting on the highway,” explains Davis.