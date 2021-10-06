Four unions file grievances over city of Ottawa's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees

The city of Ottawa's largest public sector union and three unions representing transit workers have filed grievances over the city of Ottawa's mandatory vaccination policy for all employees.

Shortly after the city unveiled the COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Policy last month, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, ATU Local 1760 and Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5500 filed grievances with the city. A fourth union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 503, also filed a grievance.

"These matters are in the initial stages and are proceeding through the normal grievance process outlined in the respective collective agreements," said City Solicitor David White in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

On Sept. 3, City Manager Steve Kanellakos announced all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada recognized COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1. Employees will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status.

"Employees without an approved accommodation plan and not fully vaccinated against the hazard of COVID-19, in accordance with the implementation requirements of this policy, may elect to request vacation leave, time off in lieu of overtime (if available) or a leave of absence without pay," says the city of Ottawa's policy.

The policy applies to all existing and future city employees, contractors and students completing placements.

White says the city of Ottawa implemented the policy in consultation with Ottawa Public Health and in the face of concern regarding the emerging Delta variant.

"City staff have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and their health and safety continue to be our number one priority," said White.

"With increasing numbers of new COVID-19 infections, and with the highly transmissible Delta variant now in our community, the need to protect and support the health of both employees and residents must remain the City’s primary concern. Vaccines are proving to prevent infections, to be highly effective against serious COVID-19 infection and decrease transmission of the virus, making them an important support for occupational health and safety."

ATU Local 279 represents OC Transpo drivers and maintenance workers, ATU Local 1760 represents administrative supervisors, and CUPE Local 5500 is compromised of OC Transpo supervisors and support staff in Fleet and Facilities Maintenance, Transportation and Transit Law Enforcement.

CUPE Local 503 represents inside-outside workers at Ottawa City Hall, including healthcare workers and librarians.