Police in Brantford are investigating the circumstances of a four-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed the crash happened at Colborne Street West and Mount Pleasant Road.

Emergency crews responded, closing the road in each direction of the intersection.

Traffic was diverted toward Veterans Memorial Parkway while investigators were on scene.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come…

ADVISORY: Due to a motor vehicle collision at Colborne Street and Mt Pleasant Street, traffic is being re-routed by @BPStraffic Please avoid the area.