Police in Brantford are investigating the circumstances of a four-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning.

Officials confirmed the crash happened at Colborne Street West and Mount Pleasant Road just before 9 a.m.

Des Ryan said his employee was behind the wheel.

"The guys just said they heard a loud bang and I ran over and I realized our employee, Chris, it was his car involved in the collision and they were cutting him out at that time," Ryan said.

Ryan said Chris was minutes away from clocking in for a regular work day.

"We were expecting him any minute," Ryan said.

Police have not provided details about the cause of the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital. Ryan said Chris was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

"They wouldn't let me talk to him or get near him, but he got out of the car on his own power after they cut the door off and he stood up and I caught his eye and we gave each other a thumbs up," Ryan said. "They got him on a stretcher and put him in the ambulance and they went off to the Brantofrd General."

Emergency crews responded, closing the road in each direction of the intersection.

Traffic was diverted toward Veterans Memorial Parkway while investigators were on scene.

ADVISORY: Due to a motor vehicle collision at Colborne Street and Mt Pleasant Street, traffic is being re-routed by @BPStraffic Please avoid the area.