Driver charged with impaired after multi-vehicle collision
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Nicole King
An Everett man involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday night faces an impaired driving charge.
Nottawasaga provincial police say only minor injuries were reported in the four-vehicle crash on Main Street Everett shortly after nine.
Police arrested a 30-year-old driver accused of having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January.
