An Alliston Walmart store is enhancing its safety measures after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News, a Walmart Canada Corporation manager said the store at 30 Dunham Drive was undergoing a deep cleaning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate."

The infected associates last worked in mid to late December and early January.

The statement went on to say that wellness and temperature checks would take place for all employees at the start of each shift. Plus, the number of customers inside the store at one time would be limited.