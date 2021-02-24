Three people from Kitchener and one from Cambridge are facing a combined 13 charges as a result of a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The investigation, called Project Derby, focused on "identifying persons actively luring children on social media for sexual purposes," a news release from the OPP read in part.

Officials said that trained police investigators went undercover to get into online chatrooms and social media apps designed for kids. In that way, they identified, found and arrested people who were looking to sexually exploit kids in the region.

Their investigation took place over the course of three days in November 2020.

Altogether, the investigators communicated with 36 people in conversations that went beyond introductions.

In many cases, the investigators established ages that were "well outside" consensual parameters. While they included "inappropriate sexualized content," the OPP said that some didn't pass the threshold of committing a criminal offence.

The accused range in age from 30 to 50 years old. Three of the suspects were arrested when they arrived to meet a child for sexual purposes. One person traveled from another region to meet the child.

"The three-day investigation is a snapshot of the dangers children face online," the OPP news release read in part.

"Investigators accessed online chat rooms and social media applications as millions of children do every day."

Police charged a 46-year-old Kitchener man with invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, two counts of luring a person under 16 and two counts of uttering threats.

Another Kitchener man, 48, was charged with luring a person under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a child and two counts of agreeing or arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

A 50-year-old Kitchener man was charged with two counts of luring a person under 16. A 30-year-old Cambridge man was charged with one count of luring a person under 16.

