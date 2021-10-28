Four Waterloo Region schools placed in hold and secure during multiple investigations: police

Four Waterloo Region schools were placed in hold and secure on Thursday morning following multiple investigations.

A hold and secure is issued when there is an ongoing situation outside the school and not related to the school.

Lockdowns are issued when there is a major incident or threat of violence within the school or in direct relation to the school.

JACOB HESPELER SECONDARY SCHOOL

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge was placed in hold and secure around 9:30 a.m. while police investigated reports of a social media post threatening harm against the school. Further investigation showed "this post originated in the USA and was deemed not to be a viable threat to the school or to the region."

That hold and secure was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL

St. Mary's High School was also placed in hold and secure Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.while police investigated threats of violence on social media.

A police spokesperson said the two incidents were similar.

The hold and secure was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

KITCHENER WATERLOO COLLEGIATE INSTITUTE

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute was placed in a lockdown at about 11:20 a.m. while police investigated reports of someone with a gun outside of the school.

When officers arrived they found a man with a knife, police said in a press release Thursday afternoon. They said they didn't find a gun.

An 18 year-old Waterloo man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The lockdown was downgraded to a hold and secure and lifted around 12:40 p.m.

King Edward Public School was also placed in hold and secure during the investigation.

The hold and secures for both schools were lifted shortly after 1 p.m.

A map of where schools were placed in hold and secure on Oct. 28, 2021