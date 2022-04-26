Four Windsor-Essex murder suspects make list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives

The Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada list includes four Windsor-Essex suspects.

Police revealed more details of the BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Program in Toronto on Tuesday, an initiative targeting fugitives across the country.

The Windsor men on the most wanted list are:

Mohamud Abukar Hagi - Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder, reward up to $60,000. BOLO is offering a $50,000 reward and Windsor police are also offering $10,000.Hagi is number 14 on the most wanted list. He is wanted for the shooting death of Luis Acosta-Escobar on Dec. 22, 2007.

Nouraldin Rabee - Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder. Reward up to $50,000. Rabee is number 4 on the list. Police believe Rabee fled Windsor for Cairo, Egypt after the Feb. 14, 2018 murder of Chance Gauthier, who was 16 years old.

Yusuf Ali - Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder. Ali is number 20 on the list. Ali is wanted for first degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Leonard Damm. Police discovered Damm’s body at home on Bloomfield Road on February 18, 2018.

Savang Sychantha -Wanted by Essex County OPP for murder. Reward up to $50,000. He is 18 on the list. Sychantha is wanted related to the murder of 18-year-old Windsor pizza worker Riad Baroud in 2002.

The list includes fugitives wanted by police services across Canada for murder, attempted murder, human trafficking, and other charges.

The largest reward of up to $250,000 was announced Tuesday by the BOLO Program for information leading to the arrest of Abilaziz Mohamed, who is wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald in Toronto last October.

Several other suspects on the list are connected to rewards of up to $50,000 and $100,000.

Bolo Program director Max Langlois was joined by Toronto Police Service Chief James Ramer, Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun, and police partners from across Canada in launching the Top 25 list.

Police say it’s a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together information about Most Wanted suspects from across the country.

"The Bolo Program was launched in 2018 with a simple goal: use innovation to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and in doing so, make our communities safer," Langlois said. "Four years, more than 20 amplification campaigns, and seven arrests later, we continue to innovate by pulling together police partners from across the country and offering an unprecedented reward for the number one fugitive in this new Top 25."

The Top 25 list is a living document that police say will be updated frequently. Fugitives will be removed and added as arrests occur and additional police partnerships are formed. Nearly half of the cases on the list are rooted in Toronto.

“Bolo provides an opportunity for people to assist the police in tracking down suspects who are wanted for violent crimes,” said Ramer. “You can help your community, and help bring closure to families, while remaining anonymous and collecting a substantial financial reward.”

Thanks to a partnership with Crime Stoppers, the Top 25 list allows tipsters to anonymously share information and collect their rewards, without speaking to an investigator.