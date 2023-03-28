Four Windsor roads voted top 5 ‘worst’ in Southwestern Ontario: CAA

Four Windsor roads have been voted the top five “worst” in Southwestern Ontario.

The Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) “worst roads” list of 2022 was released Tuesday, and Ontario residents are encouraged to provide their input.

Each year, CAA invites drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign, citing which roads are in need of improvements.

The CAA’s “Worst Roads” list for 2022 was revealing. Four roads in Windsor made the top five worst roads in southwestern Ontario – occupying places second through fifth. Sarnia's Plank Road takes the top spot.

The south west region includes Chatham-Kent, Essex County and Lambton County.

Here’s how the ‘worst roads’ ranked:

Plank Road – Sarnia Lauzon Parkway – Windsor University Avenue West - Windsor Tecumseh Road East - Windsor College Avenue - Windsor

From now until April 21, CAA wants you to place your vote on its website. The results will be published on May 30.

The worst roads list is a program designed to make our roads safer - helping government and citizens make improvements to infrastructure. Regional CAA Worst Roads lists began in 2015.

Teresa Di Felice, assistant president of government and community relations for CAA, said she’s looking forward to the public’s participation.

"You know really it's about taking those collective voices,” said Di Felice.

“It is an opportunity. We know that 78 per cent of members that we surveyed recently said that they're complaining about it they're just not complaining about it to someone who can do something about it."