Four-year-old boy dies following incident with tractor: Manitoba RCMP

A four-year-old boy is dead following a tractor incident on June 1 in the RM of Grassland, in which a 12-year-old was driving the tractor.

RCMP officers responded to the incident around 7:40 p.m. Mounties investigated and determined that the boy was sitting on a trailer being pulled by a tractor and was thrown off.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers note a 12-year-old was driving the tractor.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident. Workplace Health and Safety has also been notified.