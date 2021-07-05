Four-year-old boy drowns in quarry north of Winnipeg

A four-year-old boy died on Sunday from drowning in a rock quarry in the RM of St. Andrews.

Manitoba RCMP Officers were called to the incident, which took place on Taylor Road, around 5 p.m. Crews from the Clandeboye Fire Department, Matlock Fire Department, Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team, and STARS Air Ambulance also assisted.

According to RCMP, the boy, who was from the RM of Dufferin, was playing in the water near the beach when a family member lost sight of him.

Crews searched the water and ground for the boy. Fire Chief Ed Paskaruk of the Clandeboye Fire Department said a Zodiac boat was deployed to help in the search, with firefighters doing foot searches in the water and using poles to check the bottom of the deep areas.

He said at one point, a firefighter went home and got fishing sonar equipment, which resulted in the discovery of the boy at around 7:25 p.m. Mounties continue to investigate the incident.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.