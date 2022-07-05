Four-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Hamilton: police
Staff
The Canadian Press
A four-year-old boy is in hospital after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton.
Hamilton police say the truck was turning right onto Clinton Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the boy darted out onto the street.
They say he was hit by the truck as it passed.
The boy has been taken to hospital and police say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Police say speed and impairment have been ruled out in the collision.
They're asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
