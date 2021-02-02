Police in Niagara Region say a four-year-old boy has died after the sled he was riding was struck by a truck.

Investigators say it happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday in Lincoln, Ont., when the boy's sled went into the road.

They say he was hit by a passing pickup truck and suffered critical injuries.

The boy later died in hospital.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic for a police investigation.

Officers say the child will not be publicly identified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.