Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary


Calgary Police Service (file)

A toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on McKinnon Terrace in Mayland Heights.

Police say a four-year-old boy was hit.

Initially, it was thought the injuries may be serious, but EMS says the toddler was transported to Alberta Children's Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

