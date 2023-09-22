Four youths charged after stabbing: Brantford police

Brantford Police say four youths are facing charges after a stabbing Thursday night in the area of Brantwood Park Road.

Police said they responded to the area at around 8:30 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that multiple youths were involved in a dispute that escalated.

Two youths sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing and were taken to hospital.

Four youths have been arrested and charged but police did not say what charges they are facing.

“The Brantford Police Service has been working in collaboration with representatives from both the Grand Erie District School Board and the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved,” police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.