Four youths smash vehicle window, St. Thomas police investigating

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are investigating after four youths allegedly smashed the window of a vehicle on Friday night.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a parking lot in the city’s downtown core for reports of four youths smashing a vehicle’s window.

Police said the youths fled the area and were last seen on Metcalfe Street riding scooters.

The owner of the vehicle was notified, and police confirmed nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked t contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 and refer to incident ST23015123.