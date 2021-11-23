Fourth arrest made in deadly Ajax shooting
Police in Durham Region have made another arrest in connection with an early morning shooting at a residence in Ajax earlier this month that left one man dead.
On Nov. 11, police said they were called to a home on Pembry Drive, near Kingston and Westney roads, just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of an armed person.
Once inside the residence, police said they discovered a 33-year-old man in critical condition. He was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto where he later died.
He has since been identified as Maurice Fullerton of Ajax.
Three suspects were arrested and each was charged with second-degree murder the following day, including Devin Mandley-Byer, 22, Trevor Kotzma, 25, and Michael Rodgers, 25.
In a news release issued Tuesday, investigators announced the arrest of Alexander Mahon-Fernandes, 28, of Toronto, in connection with the shooting. He’s charged with accessory after the fact to murder, robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
