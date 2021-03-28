Fourth consecutive day of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ontario health officials are reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, making this the fourth consecutive day of triple-digit case counts.

Ottawa Public Health reported 133 new cases on Saturday, 139 on Friday and 151 on Thursday.

The new cases reported by Ontario are among 2,448 reported provicewide on Sunday. Provincial officials also reported 19 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 1,543 more resolved cases across Ontario.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because the data for the respective daily reports is gathered at different times of day.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 21 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Sunday and one new confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant.

There are 468 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 26:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 110,116

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,520 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 25.

A total of 5,270 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time to swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 30 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

Across Ontario, 50,227 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.